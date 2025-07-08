The summer of 1994 and a turning point on the Korean Peninsula (KOR)

The summer of 1994 was marked by a stifling heat that arrived after an unusually short monsoon season. But the rising temperature was not limited to the weather. Tensions were escalating on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, prompting growing unease in the region and beyond.In 1993, North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, raising alarm in Washington. The United States considered a pre-emptive strike on the North’s nuclear facilities. As the risk of war loomed, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter traveled to Pyongyang in June 1994 and met North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. Carter helped broker a tentative agreement under which the North would suspend its nuclear development, allow international inspections and, in return, receive light-water reactors.But just weeks later, history took an unexpected turn. On July 8, at 2 a.m., Kim Il Sung died of a heart attack at his villa on Mount Myohyang. The news was announced the following day at noon by Pyongyang Broadcasting and North Korea’s central television. His death came just 17 days before a scheduled inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Kim Young-sam — a meeting that never took place.Questions have lingered about the true cause of Kim’s death, but the facts that followed are well known. North Korea soon entered a period it called the “Arduous March,” marked by severe economic hardship and famine. Despite this, Kim’s son and successor, Kim Jong-il, consolidated his grip on power and retained the country’s nuclear arsenal. That legacy was then passed on to Kim Jong-un.It is impossible to know whether a North-South summit in 1994 would have changed the course of history or led to denuclearization or peaceful reunification. But Kim Il Sung’s death undoubtedly marked a critical inflection point. From that moment, the peninsula’s path was altered in ways that have proved irreversible.North Korea has since completed its third-generation hereditary leadership. In late December 2023, Kim Jong-un declared a policy of “two states,” formalizing the division between North and South. Even longtime advocates of unification have shifted their stance, suggesting that engagement with the North may no longer be viable. Jeong Dong-young, nominee for unification minister, sparked debate by proposing a name change for the ministry itself.Everything has changed — yet little has been resolved. The hot summer of 1994 remains unfinished.그해 여름은 뜨거웠다. 일찍 끝나버린 장마 후 온 나라가 불구덩이처럼 달아올랐다. 날씨만 그런 게 아니었다. 북한 핵개발을 둘러싸고 한반도 정세가 심상치 않게 돌아가고 있었다. 북한이 1993년 핵확산금지조약(NPT)을 탈퇴하자 미국은 선제 폭격을 검토했다. 전운이 감도는 가운데 94년 6월 지미 카터 전 미국 대통령이 북한을 방문해 김일성 주석을 만났다. 핵개발을 중단하고 핵사찰을 허용하는 대신 북한에 경수로를 건설해주는 합의를 받아낸 것이다.역사의 주사위가 뜻밖의 방향으로 굴러갔다. 7월 8일 오전 2시, 김일성이 사망했다. 그 소식은 다음날인 9일 정오 북한의 평양방송과 중앙방송을 통해 세상에 알려졌다. 사인은 심근경색과 심장 쇼크. 그는 묘향산에 마련된 별장 향산특각의 침실에서 숨을 거두었다. 김영삼 대통령과의 남북정상회담을 17일 앞둔 시점이었다(사진).일각에서는 김일성 사망 원인에 대해 의혹을 제기한다. 진실은 알 수 없으나 우리는 그 후의 역사를 알고 있다. 북한은 ‘고난의 행군’을 버텨냈다. 후계자 김정일은 안정적으로 권력을 움켜쥐었고 손에 넣은 핵을 내놓지 않은 채 아들 김정은에게 모든 것을 물려주었다.그때 남북정상회담을 했다고 해서 북핵 포기와 평화 통일이 절로 이루어졌을 리는 없다. 하지만 김일성의 사망으로 인해 한반도의 역사가 비가역적인 변화를 겪게 된 것 또한 분명하다.결국 북한은 3대 세습 체제를 완성했다. 2023년 12월 말 김정은 북한 국무위원장은 ‘두 개의 국가’를 선언했다. 그토록 통일을 외치던 사람들조차 북한과의 대화에 도움이 되지 않는다며 태도를 바꿨다. 정동영 통일부 장관 후보자도 통일부 명칭 변경을 고려해야 한다고 주장하면서 논란을 일으켰다. 모든 것이 달라졌지만 아무것도 해결되지 않았다. 94년의 뜨거운 여름은 현재 진행형이다.