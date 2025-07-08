Enhypen's first VR concert movie hits theaters Aug. 8
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:15
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Enhypen's first virtual reality concert film is set to premiere in movie theaters worldwide on Aug. 8, the film's production company, Amaze, said Tuesday.
Titled “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion,” the concert film has never been shown to an audience. Moviegoers will put on VR headsets in the theater.
The movie will be screened across some 40 cities, including New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia; Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya, Japan; Shanghai, China; Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; London; and Berlin.
In Seoul, the concert will be screened exclusively at the Megabox Coex branch in southern Seoul.
“Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion” has been produced in a way that “blurs reality and the unreal world.” The audience will “witness Enhypen’s visuals and performances that seem much more lifelike than reality,” Amaze said in a press release.
Tickets go on sale on July 18.
