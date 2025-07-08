 Keena returns to Fifty Fifty after two-month break
Keena returns to Fifty Fifty after two-month break

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 14:20
Keena of girl group Fifty Fifty [ATTRAKT]

 
Keena of girl group Fifty Fifty is set to resume her activities after a two-month hiatus, agency Attrakt said Tuesday.
 
The singer initially took a break in early May citing health issues.
 

Attrakt said that Keena had taken a “sufficient rest” and would perform at the S2O Taiwan music festival on July 13 as part of Fifty Fifty’s set.
 
Keena, who was absent throughout the group’s promotional schedule for its recent song “Pookie,” will instead appear in upcoming related content, such as social media challenges and short-form videos.
 
Following the announcement of Keena’s hiatus, Dispatch reported that Keena had accused producer Ahn Sung-il of forging her signature on documents and assigning her a mere 0.5 percent share of the rights to the group’s hit song “Cupid” (2023).
 
Production company The Givers recently won a suit against Attrakt over the rights to “Cupid.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags keena fifty fifty attrakt the givers

