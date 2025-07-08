Music video for Blackpink's 'Jump' to be released Friday
The music video for girl group Blackpink's new song "Jump" will be released on Friday at 1 p.m., according to the quartet's agency YG Entertainment.
A teaser video was uploaded on YG Entertainment's official blog on Tuesday, showing the four Blackpink singers featured in billboard advertisements in the theme of superheroes.
The video also features the name Dave Meyers, the U.S. music video director who has worked with some of the biggest names in the pop music scene, who teamed up with Blackpink for "Jump."
Blackpink showcased "Jump" for the first time during its inaugural world tour performance at the "Deadline" concerts held Saturday and Sunday at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi.
Aside from "The Girls" (2023), part of the soundtrack for Blackpink's mobile game, the new song is Blackpink's first new music since the band's second full-length album, “Born Pink,” dropped in September 2022.
The tour, which spans 31 shows across 16 cities, will now bring Blackpink to Los Angeles on July 12 and 13, followed by stops in Chicago on July 18, Toronto on July 22 and 23, New York on July 26 and 27, Paris on Aug. 2 and 3, Milan on Aug. 6, Barcelona on Aug. 8, London on Aug. 15 and 16, Kaohsiung in Taiwan on Oct. 18 and 19, Bangkok on Oct. 24, 25 and 26, Jakarta in Indonesia on Nov. 1 and 2, Bulacan in the Philippines on Nov. 22 and 23, Singapore on Nov. 29 and 30, Tokyo on Jan. 16, 17 and 18 next year and Hong Kong on Jan. 24 and 25.
