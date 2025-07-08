 NTX ends 'Our Track Tour' across 10 cities in Brazil
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NTX ends 'Our Track Tour' across 10 cities in Brazil

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 13:41
Images from NTX's Brazilian tour ″Our Track Tour″ [VICTORY COMPANY]

Images from NTX's Brazilian tour ″Our Track Tour″ [VICTORY COMPANY]

 
Boy band NTX recently wrapped up its Brazilian tour, agency Victory Company said Tuesday.
 
Titled “Our Track Tour,” the band performed in 10 cities including Curitiba, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Belém and João Pessoa. The tour began on June 19 and concluded last Friday.
 

Related Article

 
All 3,000 seats for the Belém concert on July 1 were sold out, the agency said.
 
NTX debuted in 2021 with the song “Kiss the World.” The band has eight members: Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Jaemin, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon. NTX has released songs including “Old School” (2022), “Holy Grail” (2023), “Problematic” (2024) and “Over N Over.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ntx brazil concert victory company

More in K-pop

NTX ends 'Our Track Tour' across 10 cities in Brazil

'Our journey is just beginning': Riize bursts with energy during final Seoul tour date

Music video for Blackpink's 'Jump' to be released Friday

G-Dragon, Plave are Melon's most popular artists of 2025 so far

YG Entertainment apologizes to Blackpink concertgoers who couldn't see stage

Related Stories

President with hope for a democratic revival

Brazilian police arrest 2 people for alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Boy band NTX to release second full album in March

Once called the world's most popular politician, Brazil’s Lula faces plummeting approval

Brazil's life-like doll craze goes viral as online videos spark political reaction
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)