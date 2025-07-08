NTX ends 'Our Track Tour' across 10 cities in Brazil
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 13:41
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band NTX recently wrapped up its Brazilian tour, agency Victory Company said Tuesday.
Titled “Our Track Tour,” the band performed in 10 cities including Curitiba, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Belém and João Pessoa. The tour began on June 19 and concluded last Friday.
All 3,000 seats for the Belém concert on July 1 were sold out, the agency said.
NTX debuted in 2021 with the song “Kiss the World.” The band has eight members: Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Jaemin, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho and Seungwon. NTX has released songs including “Old School” (2022), “Holy Grail” (2023), “Problematic” (2024) and “Over N Over.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)