'Our journey is just beginning': Riize bursts with energy during final Seoul tour date
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 13:39
-
- KIM JI-YE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A year and 10 months after its debut, K-pop boy band Riize finished the Seoul leg of its first solo tour on Sunday, releasing unlimited energy and timeless messages of hope to its fans.
“I still can’t believe we completely filled such a huge venue without a single empty seat, all with our Briizes,” Sungchan of Riize said, referring to the band’s fans, during the third and final concert at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, looking as if he were about to tear up.
KSPO Dome is one of the big concert venues in Korea, able to accommodate up to 14,000. Holding a concert there is a significant milestone for newer K-pop acts.
“Our journey is just beginning. We hope to become a Riize who can give strength to all of you as we perform around the world,” he added.
Dubbed “2025 Riize Concert Tour [Riizing Loud],” the three-day concert series, from Friday to Sunday, kicked off the band’s first world tour since its 2023 debut, drawing 31,000 fans in total with all seats sold out.
Themed as a grand voyage inspired by the Greek classic “The Odyssey” — aligning with the title of the group’s first full-length album, ”Odyssey,” released in May — the concert was intended as a beginning of a new chapter, as the members set sail toward greater dreams and ambitions. The venue itself was transformed into a ship, with stage elements like an 8.7-meter (28.5-foot) anchor descending from the ceiling and a 20-meter water curtain cascading down from above.
Throughout the show, it seemed that the fans were also on that journey with them, cheering, singing and shouting with unwavering energy.
As the lights dimmed, the fans’ light sticks lit up in orange, illuminating the venue as if symbolizing the members' burning ambition and anticipation, filling the air as fans roared, awaiting the band’s entrance.
Opening with “Ember to Solar,” a B-side track from “Odyssey,” followed by “Siren” (2024), Riize shook the arena with explosive energy. Their highly intense choreography electrified the atmosphere, ramping up the energy and bringing a thrilling heat into the arena — a welcome contrast to the sweltering heat of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) outside the venue.
The members’ passion was evident, their faces covered in sweat after just the first four songs.
“Since it’s our last show today, I was honestly super nervous backstage, and I really wanted to do well, maybe a little too much, so I ended up tensing up,” member Wonbin admitted after the first four performances.
The band performed 24 songs, including “Bag Bad Back,” “Show Me Love” and “Midnight Mirage,” as well as three encore performances and two covers of their SM Entertainment seniors — EXO’s “Monster” (2016) and TVXQ’s “Hug” (2004).
To make the final show extra special, the members added subtle changes to the performance, like donning red jackets during “Fly Up.” But not everything went according to plan.
Member Shotaro experienced a wardrobe malfunction and couldn't get his jacket on in time, as the quick change had to happen right after “Boom Boom Bass” (2024). Despite the hiccup, he handled the moment professionally, dancing on through the unexpected situation without missing a beat.
"I tried to play it off like it was all part of the plan,” Shotaro said, expressing disappointment, which fans met with cheers and encouragement.
The crowd frequently joined in with sing-alongs and fan chants like “Love 119” (2024), “Show Me Love,” “Talk Saxy” (2023) and “Get A Guitar” (2023).
The most astonishing moment was when fans sang “The End of the Day” as the lyrics appeared on a screen, all while holding banners that read “Every moment is painted with Riize” — a heartfelt spin on the song’s original lyrics.
After the fans finished singing, the band reappeared on stage, visibly moved by the fans’ harmonized voices.
“I think Briize is now better at singing ‘The End of the Day’ than us,” Anton jokingly said.
During the final show, member endlessly expressed their love towards their fans, soaking up and cherishing every moment.
“’Riizing Loud’ is forever, as I think I’m going to remember this moment forever,” member Eunseok said.
Sungchan added, “I’ll always keep my eyes only on Briize, forever.”
Following its Seoul performances, Riize is set to hold concerts worldwide, stopping in 13 cities including Hyogo, Fukuoka and Tokyo; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Singapore and Macau.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
