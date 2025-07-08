 TWS to feature in soundtrack of Disney+ series "Bullet/Bullet"
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 15:13
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band TWS is set to feature on the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney+ original animated series “Bullet/Bullet,” agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The band will sing “N.O.S.A,” a pop dance track described to be fast-paced and eliciting a “cheerful energy.”
 

It’s TWS’s third time this year participating in the soundtrack for a television series, having taken part in JTBC’s “Good Boy” and the Japanese anime series “April Showers Bring May Flowers.”
 
“Bullet/Bullet” is set for release on July 16.
 
TWS, pronounced “two-us,” debuted in 2024 with the song “Plot Twist.” The band has six members — Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin — and has released songs including “Oh Mymy:7s” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
