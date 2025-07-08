More in Television

Actor Lee Si-young pregnant with second child through IVF

'The former CEO does not have standing': Court dismisses agency's suit against singer-actor Park Yoo-chun

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack maintains global chart momentum

'I did everything I could': Actor Lee Jung-jae bids farewell to iconic 'Squid Game' character in final season

Girl's Day member Bang Min-ah and actor On Ju-wan to tie the knot in November