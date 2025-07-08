Celebrities to become salespeople in upcoming variety program 'Sell Me the Show'
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 14:49
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A new survival variety show tentatively titled “Sell Me the Show,” in which contestants compete to become the No. 1 salesperson, is currently in the works, JTBC production subsidiary Studio Slam said Tuesday.
“Sell Me the Show” is set to feature participants of various occupations including home shopping hosts, celebrities, influencers and YouTubers. In each round, participants will be given a specific item that they will need to sell. The participants have not been revealed.
Studio Slam is currently determining the streaming platform and programming schedule but expects the show to air sometime in the latter half of this year.
Studio Slam is behind shows like Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) and JTBC’s “Crime Scene” (2014-24) and “Sing Again” (2020-24).
“'Sell Me the Show’ is not just a program in which people sell items, but it will provide a fresh form of entertainment on how the participants come up with their own storytelling and communicate with their customers,” Yun Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam, said in a press release.
