 Vice foreign minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese ambassador
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Vice foreign minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese ambassador

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 09:06
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, right, shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul on July 7. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, right, shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul on July 7. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with China's top envoy to Seoul on Monday to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.
 
The meeting took place in Seoul as Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing paid a courtesy visit to congratulate Park on his appointment, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Park took office in mid-June.
 

Related Article

 
Park proposed close cooperation to deepen exchanges and cooperation across various sectors on the occasion of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will be held in the southeastern Korean city of Gyeongju, in an effort to advance bilateral ties in a "more mature and constructive way."
 
Dai pledged to do his utmost as ambassador to help elevate the relationship to the next level, building on a consensus reached between their leaders during their recent phone talks following President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration in June, according to the ministry.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Dai Bing Park Yoon-joo China

More in Diplomacy

Vice foreign minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese ambassador

Korea loses Unesco vote to add Japan's Hashima Island to World Heritage Committee's agenda

Korea-U.S. summit an urgent matter for security adviser as Trump tariff deadline nears

To attend or not to attend? China's Victory Day invitation becomes diplomatic tightrope for Lee.

Korea's security adviser to visit Washington: Presidential office

Related Stories

Dai Bing’s implications for Korea and China (KOR)

Dai Bing’s implications for Korea and China

Chinese envoy's social media suggests new approach to Seoul-Beijing relations

Koreans skeptical as Chinese envoy repeats claim that Yellow Sea structures are for fisheries

Korean foreign minister calls for close cooperation with China, including on APEC summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)