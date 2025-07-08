Vice foreign minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Chinese ambassador

Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with China's top envoy to Seoul on Monday to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.The meeting took place in Seoul as Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing paid a courtesy visit to congratulate Park on his appointment, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Park took office in mid-June.Park proposed close cooperation to deepen exchanges and cooperation across various sectors on the occasion of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which will be held in the southeastern Korean city of Gyeongju, in an effort to advance bilateral ties in a "more mature and constructive way."Dai pledged to do his utmost as ambassador to help elevate the relationship to the next level, building on a consensus reached between their leaders during their recent phone talks following President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration in June, according to the ministry.Yonhap