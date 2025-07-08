 Parched earth
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 19:04
 
Cracked rice paddies in the Hanon Crater in Seogwipo, Jeju, speak to the ongoing drought caused by a scorching heat wave on July 8. That day, Seoul recorded a temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius — the highest for early July since modern meteorological observations began in 1908 — as temperature records were shattered across the country.[YONHAP]
