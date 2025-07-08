Seoul hits 37.1 degrees in hottest early July in 117 years
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 16:06
Seoul saw temperatures soar to 37.1 degrees Celsius (98.8 degrees Fahrenheit) around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest early July temperature on record.
The previous record for the hottest early July day in Seoul was 36.8 degrees Celsius, logged on July 9, 1939, by the Seoul weather observatory in Songwol-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul. That mark stood for 86 years.
Given that systematic temperature observations began in Seoul in October 1907, with July readings starting in 1908, Tuesday was the hottest early July day in the capital in 117 years.
The heat wave didn’t spare other parts of the country, with Tuesday’s temperatures shattering early July records in multiple cities.
Temperatures in Wonju, Gangwon, peaked at 35.4 degrees Celsius while those in the province's Inje County hit 34.8 degrees Celsius. Mercury in Suwon, Gyeonggi, climbed to 35.7 degrees Celsius, and Icheon's hit 36.1 degrees Celsius. In North Chungcheong, Chungju recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius and Cheongju 35.7 degrees Celsius.
South Chungcheong cities including Seosan, Cheonan, Boryeong and Buyeo also saw historic highs for early July, hitting 35.7, 35.1, 35.8 and 36.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Daejeon matched Icheon at 36.1 degrees Celsius. In the southwest, Gochang reached 35.8 degrees Celsius, while Yeonggwang in South Jeolla posted 35.3 degrees Celsius. Busan, which typically enjoys milder summers, recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius.
A high-pressure system parked over the northern East Sea kept skies clear while easterly winds pushed hot, dry air down the western slopes of the Taebaek Mountains, fueling the blistering conditions in Seoul and other western regions.
The easterly wind pattern is expected to ease around July 11, but the heat won’t break. Once the easterlies subside, southerly winds will bring hot, humid air that will keep the weather muggy.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)