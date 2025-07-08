Daegu launches R&D initiative connecting students with local companies
08 Jul. 2025
Students in Daegu will be able to undertake research and development (R&D) projects in collaboration with small companies based in the region through a new government-backed initiative.
Daegu city government and the industry promotional agency Daegu Technopark announced on Tuesday that they jointly launched a one-on-one R&D partnership project between the region's research institutes and universities to boost the region’s R&D development.
Daegu aims to connect small- and medium-sized enterprises with universities. The universities will, in turn, help companies with necessary R&D projects and facilitate the practical commercialization of research outcomes based on actual demand. According to the local government, the collaborative initiative will involve expert consultations and full-cycle support in planning and securing funding.
For the joint initiative, Daegu and Daegu Technopark have selected six R&D projects in the fields of AI, big data, blockchain and health care, which are the city’s key industries. Starting next year, the scope will expand to include five new industry sectors.
Daegu added that it plans to expand such support further by assigning dedicated project managers and operating working groups to develop planning reports to link these projects with government R&D programs.
“Establishing a strategic R&D direction through collaborative bodies between corporate research institutes and universities will encourage local companies to make forays into the global market,” said Choi Woon-baek, head of Daegu’s Future Innovation and Growth Office.
