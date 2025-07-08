Kangwon National, Gangwon State University merger in pipeline
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:13 Updated: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:41
Kangwon National University (KNU) is set to merge with Gangwon State University (GSU) as a beneficiary of the state-funded Glocal University 30 project.
The merged entity aims to boost the development of Gangwon's educational system and pave the way for additional regional universities under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), KNU’s president Jeong Jae-yeon said Tuesday.
“This fusion of KNU’s research and education foundation and GSU’s ability to foster talent will step up Gangwon’s overall higher education ecosystem,” Jeong said.
The MOU involves the Glocal University 30 project. Launched in 2023, the government initiative will select 30 universities based outside of Seoul by September and provide them with financial support of up to 100 billion won ($73.1 million) over five years, aiming to revitalize regional schools.
Selected as one of the beneficiaries, KNU's merger with Gangneung-Wonju National University was approved by the Ministry of Education in May this year and started merger talks with Chuncheon National University of Education last year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)