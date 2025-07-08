 Kangwon National, Gangwon State University merger in pipeline
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Kangwon National, Gangwon State University merger in pipeline

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:13 Updated: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:41
Officials from Kangwon National University and Gangwon State University and Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae, right, take a commemorative photo at a signing ceremony on Tuesday. [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Officials from Kangwon National University and Gangwon State University and Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae, right, take a commemorative photo at a signing ceremony on Tuesday. [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Kangwon National University (KNU) is set to merge with Gangwon State University (GSU) as a beneficiary of the state-funded Glocal University 30 project.
 
The merged entity aims to boost the development of Gangwon's educational system and pave the way for additional regional universities under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), KNU’s president Jeong Jae-yeon said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
“This fusion of KNU’s research and education foundation and GSU’s ability to foster talent will step up Gangwon’s overall higher education ecosystem,” Jeong said. 
 
The MOU involves the Glocal University 30 project. Launched in 2023, the government initiative will select 30 universities based outside of Seoul by September and provide them with financial support of up to 100 billion won ($73.1 million) over five years, aiming to revitalize regional schools. 
 
Selected as one of the beneficiaries, KNU's merger with Gangneung-Wonju National University was approved by the Ministry of Education in May this year and started merger talks with Chuncheon National University of Education last year.
 
 
 
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags KNU Gangwon GSU

More in K-campus

Kangwon National, Gangwon State University merger in pipeline

Daegu launches R&D initiative connecting students with local companies

Int'l talent a 'logical' choice: SentBe CEO touts value of foreign employees for the global market

A historical day in Gyeongju, the center of ancient Korea

International undergraduate admissions for Korean universities open for spring 2026

Related Stories

From traditional tea to transcendent views, international students take it all in with Wellness Gangwon

Older driver smashes SUV into rest stop cafeteria, injuring 16

3 injured after live shell explodes during metal scrapping in Gangneung

Gangwon sees 20% rise in foreign tourists

Gangwon to offer visa benefits to foreigners who invest in tourist sites
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)