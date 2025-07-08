Sookmyung Women's University asks Seoul education office to revoke ex-first lady's teaching certificate
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 18:56
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sookmyung Women's University requested that the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education revoke former first lady Kim Keon-hee's teaching certificate, which she obtained by obtaining a now-invalidated master's degree from the university's Graduate School of Education.
The university announced on Tuesday that it had sent the request to Seoul's education office, a necessary step to terminate a teaching certificate obtained through false or fraudulent means.
Kim graduated from Sookmyung Women's University's Graduate School of Education in 1999, which allowed her to obtain a teacher's certificate. However, the university revoked Kim's master's degree in June for plagiarizing her thesis.
Kookmin University, where Kim earned her Ph.D., is also reviewing whether to revoke her doctoral degree. As part of the process, it has requested documentation from Sookmyung Women's University confirming that Kim was awarded a master’s degree back in 1999.
However, Sookmyung Women's University said on Tuesday that it is unable to provide such a document without Kim's consent, as per the Personal Information Protection Act. The university has sent back a response requesting additional documents.
"If Kookmin University sends further requests including written consent with a handwritten signature or seal from the person concerned, or provides documents proving that its request falls under an exception permitted by relevant laws, we will do our best to promptly give a response," said a spokesperson for Sookmyung Women's University.
