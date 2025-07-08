 North holds Cabinet meeting over economic issues
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 08:57
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 4, shows the North convening a plenary meeting of the Cabinet the previous day. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 4, shows the North convening a plenary meeting of the Cabinet the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has convened a plenary meeting of the Cabinet as a follow-up to the latest key party meeting in an effort to inspect the implementation of the country's five-year economic development plan, state media reported Tuesday.
 
The North held an enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet the previous day, attended by Premier Pak Thae-song and other key officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

The meeting was held to discuss how to implement major tasks laid out at last month's plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and ways to successfully complete the nation's five-year economic plan, the KCNA noted.
 
At a key party congress in 2021, North Korea established a five-year economic development plan centered on self-reliance, with leader Kim Jong-un presenting 12 detailed goals in the economic sector later.
 
The agenda at this week's Cabinet meeting included the issue of completing the last stage of a five-year housing project to build 50,000 homes in Pyongyang, the report said.
 

