 North's Kim visits mausoleum to mark 31st anniversary of founder's death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North's Kim visits mausoleum to mark 31st anniversary of founder's death

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 08:46
 
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 8, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, center front, visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 31st anniversary of his death. [NEWS1]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 8, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, center front, visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 31st anniversary of his death. [NEWS1]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday visited a mausoleum for late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 31st anniversary of his death, the North's state media reported.
 
Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to the late leader at midnight, flanked by key party officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un died due to heart failure on July 8, 1994, at age 82.
 
"He made a deep bow of best wishes for immortality to the great leaders," the KCNA said, referring to Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.
 
North Korea is expected to hold this year's anniversary in a relatively calm manner as the country usually marks every fifth and 10th key anniversaries with large-scale celebrations.
 
The visit came as the North's leader has been strengthening his status as a stand-alone leader while reducing his reliance on his predecessors for authority.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Kim Il-sung death anniversary

More in North Korea

North holds Cabinet meeting over economic issues

North's Kim visits mausoleum to mark 31st anniversary of founder's death

Seoul to repatriate six North Koreans this week, despite radio silence from Pyongyang

North Korea makes tourism push as it opens Wonsan resort zone to Russian visitors

Seoul reaffirms intent to promptly repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim marks 12th anniversary of father's death

North marks anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death, but with less fanfare than past years

Kim Jong-un celebrates 80th of late father near Mount Paektu

North highlights state founder Kim Il-sung's leadership ahead of 31st anniversary of his death

North Korea to host large-scale art festival for late founder's upcoming birthday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)