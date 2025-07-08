North's Kim visits mausoleum to mark 31st anniversary of founder's death

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday visited a mausoleum for late state founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 31st anniversary of his death, the North's state media reported.Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to the late leader at midnight, flanked by key party officials, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un died due to heart failure on July 8, 1994, at age 82."He made a deep bow of best wishes for immortality to the great leaders," the KCNA said, referring to Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.North Korea is expected to hold this year's anniversary in a relatively calm manner as the country usually marks every fifth and 10th key anniversaries with large-scale celebrations.The visit came as the North's leader has been strengthening his status as a stand-alone leader while reducing his reliance on his predecessors for authority.Yonhap