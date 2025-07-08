서울 도심 속 트리하우스… 나무 위 하룻밤, 자연휴양림 ‘수락 휴’서 쉰다
Published: 08 Jul. 2025
Treetop relaxation and gourmet cuisine in the heart of Seoul at Surak Hyu
서울 도심 속 트리하우스… 나무 위 하룻밤, 자연휴양림 ‘수락 휴’서 쉰다
Friday, July 4, 2025
On an overcast Saturday afternoon, my college friend and I arrived at a village of tree houses and wooden cottages in northern Seoul's Nowon District to spend a night at a new wellness sanctuary.
overcast: 흐린, 구름이 뒤덮인
tree house: 나무집
sanctuary: 안식처
흐린 토요일 (6월28일) 오후, 대학 친구와 나는 서울 노원구에 위치한 도심 속 자연휴양림에 하룻밤을 보내기 위해 도착했다. 이곳은 통나무집과 트리 하우스가 모여있는 새로운 개념의 웰니스 안식처다.
The relaxation village nestled in lush greenery, called Surak Hyu, is located in the middle of Mount Surak, just a 15-minute drive from Nowon Station. As the first urban-style forest retreat in Seoul, Surak Hyu offers environmentally friendly lodging options and a range of recreational and culinary experiences that bring visitors closer to nature.
nestle: 자리잡다
urban: 도시
environmentally friendly: 친환경적
푸른 숲 속에 자리 잡은 휴식 공간인 수락휴는 수락산에 위치해 있으며, 노원 역에서 차로 단 15분 거리에 있다. 서울 최초의 도시형 자연휴양림으로 조성된 수락휴는 친환경 숙박 시설과 다양한 체험 및 미식 경험을 제공해 방문객들이 자연과 더욱 가까워질 수 있는 힐링 공간을 표방한다.
Approximately two weeks ahead of its grand opening in mid-July, I was lucky enough to have a chance to stay the night at the village. The getaway in nature began with clean air. The summertime humidity amplified the scent of the greenery, reminding me that I was at the very center of the woodland.
getaway: 휴가
humidity: 습기
7월 중순 공식 개장을 약 2주 앞두고, 나는 운 좋게도 이곳에서 하룻밤을 미리 체험해볼 수 있었다. 자연에서의 휴가는 맑은 공기로 시작됐다. 여름철 습기에 나뭇잎 향기가 더 짙게 퍼지며, 숲 한가운데에 있다는 사실을 실감할 수 있었다.
The tree houses sit up to 14 meters (45 feet) above the ground — a height equivalent to a building's third floor. The tree houses were initially designed to be perched atop actual tree trunks. However, architects built the cabin on metal beams to protect guests from earthquakes and typhoons.
perch: 걸터앉다, 세워지다
beam: 구조물
지상 14m 높이로 설치된 트리 하우스는 건물 3층 높이에 해당한다. 트리 하우스는 원래 실제 나무 줄기 위에 얹어질 계획이었지만, 건축가는 지진과 태풍에 대비해 철제 구조물 위에 튼튼하게 오두막을 세웠다고 한다.
At Surak Hyu, food delivery is banned. With no kitchenette and barbecue facility, there is only one dining option: food researcher and celebrity chef Hong Shin-ae’s restaurant. Chef Hong, who previously ran a fine-dining restaurant called "Salt" in southern Seoul, is now dedicating her energy and resources to her longtime aspiration of serving home-cooked and healthy meals in a natural setting.
food delivery: 배달 음식
home-cooked: 가정에서 요리한, 집밥
인상적인 점은 배달 음식이 금지라는 것이다. 간이 주방과 바비큐 시설도 없어, 식사는 오직 한 가지 선택지만 있다. 유명 셰프 홍신애가 직접 운영하는 식당이다. 홍 셰프는 강남 파인 다이닝 레스토랑 ‘솔트’를 접고 이곳에 식당을 차렸으며 자연 속에서 집밥처럼 건강한 음식을 제공하겠다는 오랜 꿈에 모든 열정과 자원을 쏟고 있다.
She believes that fresh, naturally grown ingredients are the key to achieving genuine health and well-being. Hong’s restaurant in Surak Hyu, called “Seasons of Seoul,” serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks — all of which have different menus, but all cooked with naturally sourced and seasonal ingredients.
seasonal ingredient: 제철 재료
그녀는 신선하고 자연에서 재배한 재료가 진정한 건강과 웰빙을 이루는 비결이라고 믿는다. 홍 셰프가 수락휴에서 운영하는 ‘시즌 서울’에서는 아침, 점심, 저녁은 물론 야식까지 각기 다른 메뉴로 준비되며, 각 메뉴는 모두 자연에서 얻은 제철 재료로 조리된다.
