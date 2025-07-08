 Doctor who prescribed drugs to Yoo Ah-in fined 40 million won on appeal
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 16:19
Yoo Ah-in appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 3, 2024. [NEWS1]

A Seoul court on Tuesday upheld a fine against a doctor convicted of illegally prescribing propofol and other psychotropic drugs to actor Yoo Ah-in.
 
The Seoul Central District Court ordered the doctor to pay a 40 million won ($29,300) fine — the same penalty handed down in the initial ruling.
 

Prosecutors charged the doctor in January of last year with overprescribing controlled substances including propofol and sleeping pills to the actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik. 
 
Five other doctors charged in the same case received fines or suspended prison sentences in their first trials.
 
The Supreme Court finalized Yoo’s conviction on July 3, sentencing him to one year in prison with a two-year suspension, for habitually using medical-grade propofol 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 at clinics across Seoul under the pretense of undergoing cosmetic procedures.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Yoo Ah-in propofol drug

