East Sea nets catch jackpot with rare bluefin tuna haul
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 15:56
Around 70 bluefin tuna were recently caught in the waters off Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, in a rare haul for the East Sea.
The tuna — each measuring 1 to 1.5 meters (3.2 to 4.9 feet) in length and weighing between 30 and 150 kilograms (66 to 330 pounds) — were caught in a fixed-net fishery off the coast of Samsa-ri in Ganggu-myeon on Sunday, according to Yeongdeok County officials on Tuesday.
The fish, a subtropical species, were auctioned off at the local fisheries cooperative for 14,000 won ($10.24) per kilogram.
In a similar case earlier this year, a single 314-kilogram tuna was caught in February and auctioned for 10.5 million won.
While bluefin tuna have been occasionally caught off Yeongdeok, they typically weighed around 10 kilograms. Though larger tuna have been appearing more frequently in recent years, a catch of this volume is considered highly unusual.
A Yeongdeok County official attributed the occurrence to climate change, noting, “Large bluefin tuna are now appearing in Yeongdeok, and we expect this trend to continue.”
Local fishers expressed concern over strict catch quotas.
“There is a set quota for tuna catches,” said a fisherman. “In Yeongdeok’s case, the limit is 35 tons. Anything beyond that must be discarded. The quota needs to be adjusted.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
