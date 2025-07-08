Labor dispatch agency referred to prosecutors for illegally arranging employment of 212 Thai nationals
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 13:18
The head of a labor dispatch agency who arranged illegal employment for more than 200 Thai nationals and pocketed part of their wages has been referred to the prosecution.
The Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Seoul Immigration Office under the Ministry of Justice announced Tuesday that it had referred the head of the labor dispatch agency and two others to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday without detention on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.
From April 2020 to March this year, the suspects allegedly operated a labor dispatch company in Naju, South Jeolla, and arranged illegal employment for 212 Thai nationals in areas such as duck processing and packaging.
They recruited Thai nationals residing in Korea and Thailand through social media, demanding 5 million won ($3,660) per person as a fee for job placement and travel expenses. Authorities said they also withheld part of the workers' wages and confiscated their passports to prevent them from fleeing.
“We will continue to take strong action against immigration offenders and brokers who disrupt the labor market and undermine the order of foreign residents,” said Ban Jae-yeol, head of the Seoul Immigration Office.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
