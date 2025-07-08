 Overfishing the chicken of the sea doesn't fly
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 18:16
Bluefin tuna caught off the coast of the East Sea are seen at a port in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, on July 8. More than 1,300 bluefin tuna, each weighing over 100 kilograms (220 pounds), were caught en masse off the coast of Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang — only to be discarded after exceeding the region’s annual fishing quota.
 
According to Yeongdeok County and the Ganggu branch of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, the tuna — measuring up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) and in length and weighing up to 150 kilograms — were caught in a fixed net fish trap originally intended to catch squid and mackerel. Bluefin tuna are typically found in temperate and tropical waters of the Pacific Ocean. However, due to rising sea temperatures, sightings along Korea’s east coast have become increasingly common.
 
Despite the record haul, all of the catch was discarded after authorities determined that Yeongdeok had already exceeded its annual quota. [NEWS1]
