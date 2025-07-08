Seoul gov't program gives international students the lowdown on life in the city
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 18:19 Updated: 08 Jul. 2025, 18:26
- CHO JUNG-WOO
“I’m living in a dorm right now, but I’ll be moving out later,” said Navena, a 25-year-old student at Hanyang University, as she attended a class on housing contracts hosted by the Seoul city government. She said she expects the class to be "helpful" in her moving process.
For many students studying in Seoul, navigating the more complex aspects of moving to, living and finding jobs in Korea — such as signing housing contracts, writing resumes and applying for jobs — can leave them stumped.
On Monday, dozens of international students studying in Korea participated in a class that provided legal and administrative information, all of which was delivered entirely in Korean. The students, currently enrolled at universities in Seoul, responded to the instructor in Korean, nodding along with the explanations, jotting down notes and looking up unfamiliar terms as needed.
The session was one of the first held through the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s new “30 Days in Seoul” program, an initiative designed to help international students adapt to life in the city and prepare for employment after graduation.
The city’s program follows Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s announcement last May of a five-year, 250 billion won ($183 million) investment plan to attract and retain foreign talent and companies. Nearly 75,000 international students were enrolled at universities in Seoul last year, according to the Education Ministry.
The eight-week program is divided into two tracks — one for newcomers and another for job seekers — allowing students to take classes tailored to their needs. For newcomers, the program offers practical sessions on daily life in Korea, including how to contact support centers, tips for signing housing contracts and guidance on utilizing local community centers. For future job seekers, courses cover Korean workplace culture, job application procedures, mock interviews and company visits. The program is fully funded by the city government.
Korea 101
“It would be more specific if we ask in this way — ‘I saw this house on Naver. Can I take a look?’” a lecturer said during a class on legal and administrative information held in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
She emphasized that creating a list of housing options from online platforms should be the first step before visiting a real estate office to find a place to live in Korea efficiently.
The class, a mandatory session for those in the newcomer track, was filled with complex yet essential tips for navigating daily life in Korea, including which documents to verify before signing a housing contract, responsibilities such as recycling and where to seek legal and administrative assistance.
Some 20 students attended the three-hour session, responding to the instructor’s questions in Korean.
Although the program is designed for international students adjusting to life in Korea, all classes are conducted in Korean — something students said was manageable, as they used translation tools when they encountered unfamiliar terms.
Vanshika, a 22-year-old from India, said the lecturer’s explanation of what to check before signing a housing contract and the method of making a down payment made the process “easy to understand.”
The instructor for Monday’s session was a retiree and former branch manager at a commercial bank, which is a part of the city’s broader plan to create working opportunities for retirees.
The class was also livestreamed via Zoom to allow access for students unable to attend in person.
The students’ enthusiasm for learning Korean and immersing themselves in the culture was evident, particularly as many said they preferred the classes to take place in Korean to further improve their language skills. Class topics range from business Korean and the job search process to resume writing and experiencing traditional Korean culture.
Emelyn, a 20-year-old from Peru, hopes to work in the Korean entertainment industry. The class she looks forward to the most this week is the one introducing major Korean industries — such as entertainment, tourism and media — and the key vocabulary used in those fields.
“I love Korean music — not just K-pop, but also trot,” she said, adding that she’s a fan of trot singer Kim Yon-ja’s 2013 hit “Amor Fati.”
In the first round of the program, the city selected 75 students — 15 more than initially planned — due to high demand. The participants, divided into 25 newcomers and 50 job seekers, were chosen from over 300 applicants representing 25 countries, including Russia, Vietnam, Peru, Austria and France.
Seoul adventures
To encourage participation, the city designed the program to include weekly field trips, allowing students to experience life across Seoul’s 25 districts. Destinations include landmarks like N Seoul Tower and Lotte World, along with team-based activities such as K-pop dance classes.
To join these trips, students are required to attend a minimum number of mandatory classes each week, a city official explained.
“I’m so excited to see a baseball game, which we’re planning to go to as part of the cultural field trip,” Vanshika said excitedly, in Korean.
“I’m not even a baseball fan, but I just want to feel the vibe,” she added, mentioning how her friends often post about the experience on social media.
N Seoul Tower, also known as Namsan Tower in Yongsan District, central Seoul, was another highly anticipated destination.
“I’ve seen the tower in Korean dramas and want to visit to feel the romantic vibe,” Emelyn from Peru said.
To apply for the 30 Days in Seoul program, students had to submit an online application confirming their enrollment at a university in the capital. They were also asked to indicate their level of Korean proficiency. Selected applicants were then required to submit a one-minute self-introduction video in Korean to demonstrate their ability to participate in the program.
According to the city government, diversity and proficiency in the Korean language were the top selection criteria. However, fluency is not mandatory, as some participants are using translators during classes.
Participants who complete the program will receive city merchandise featuring the mascot Hechi and a Climate Card. Additionally, outstanding teams will be awarded special prizes.
The second session of the program will take place from October to November, with applications opening in September. More information on how to apply will be available via the program’s official Instagram account @30daysinseoul.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
