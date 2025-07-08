Take cover! KMA recommends parasols to shun the sun.
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:59
It's not for fashion, it's for your protection — the parasol, an accessory recommended by the Korea Meteorological Administration's (KMA) metropolitan branch as the greater Seoul area boiled in temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
The branch sent an official letter to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education on Monday, requesting that students be encouraged to carry sun shades on their way home from school.
“Unlike past years when this period typically brought overcast skies or rain due to the monsoon season, this summer's heat has started even before school break, with intense solar radiation,” said Yoon Ki-han, acting director of the KMA’s metropolitan branch.
“Students exposed to sunlight for extended periods on their way home could experience a rise in body temperature or even suffer sunburns, so they should at least carry parasols.”
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the daytime high in Seoul had climbed to 37.1 degrees Celsius, a sharp increase from the previous day, according to the KMA. Guro District in western Seoul recorded 38.9 degrees, while in Gyeonggi, several locations approached 40 degrees. Gwangtan-myeon in Paju hit a sweltering 39.9 degrees.
The rapid rise in temperatures across the capital region was attributed to dry, hot easterly winds descending over Mount Taebaek, combined with strong sunlight that heated the ground from the morning. As a result, heat wave warnings were issued across the entire western region, including Seoul.
The early arrival of the heat wave has significantly raised the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke. The KMA metropolitan branch has activated a dedicated heat wave response team to mitigate damage.
“Early heat waves and tropical nights are expected to persist longer than usual this year,” said Yoon. “This week, the heat wave is expected to be particularly severe, so children and older people should be especially careful about heat wave damage.”
Experts stress the importance of minimizing sun exposure during extreme heat.
“Parasols can reduce the perceived temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius,” the city-affiliated think tank the Seoul Institute said, recommending the use of parasols and wide-brimmed hats.
A study by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment also found that walking for 15 minutes with a parasol reduced sweat output by about 17 percent compared to wearing a hat alone.
With the rise of sudden showers in summer, multifunctional umbrellas that shield from both sun and rain have also grown in popularity. For maximum effectiveness, experts suggest choosing parasols with a white outer layer to reflect sunlight and a black inner layer to block radiant heat from the ground.
