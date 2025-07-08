 Teenagers investigated for allegedly crashing stolen vehicle, hitting police officer
Teenagers investigated for allegedly crashing stolen vehicle, hitting police officer

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 10:07
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police are investigating a group of teenagers who crashed a stolen vehicle into another car and a police officer, and then fled the scene.
 
A teenager allegedly stole a parked car from Goyang's Ilsan District in Gyeonggi at around 2:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Siheung Police Precinct the same day.
 

While driving the stolen vehicle, the teenager crashed into five parked cars near Oido in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
 
After the crash, the individual exited the vehicle and met another teenager. Together, they stole another nearby vehicle and fled.
 
At 5:16 a.m., Danwon Police Precinct in Ansan, Gyeonggi, received a cooperation request from Siheung Police and located the vehicle, ordering it to stop.
 
However, the teenagers continued driving and struck a police officer during their escape. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.
 
The first teenager later got out of the vehicle in Dongan District in Anyang, Gyeonggi, while the second continued to flee in the car. Police later found the first teenager in Manan District, Anyang, and brought them in for questioning.
 
The second teenager’s guardian was called by police and instructed to bring the teenager to the police station later the same day.
 
Authorities are currently investigating the suspects to determine their motives and the full details of the incident.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
