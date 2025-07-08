UNC chief says troop sacrifice 75 years ago laid foundation of Korea's development

The chief of the U.S.-led multinational United Nations Command (UNC) said Tuesday the sacrifice of UN troops during the 1950-53 Korean War helped to lay the foundation of South Korea's development, as it marked the 75th anniversary of its establishment.The commemoration ceremony took place at Barker Field in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, with guests including South Korean veterans who served in the Korean War in attendance.The ceremony, presided over by UNC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, also featured a march of the flags of the original states that contributed to the three-year conflict and a gun salute.Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the UNC who also serves as the chief of the U.S. Forces Korea and the Combined Forces, noted how the establishment of the UNC laid the foundation for South Korea's development.“Seventy-five years ago, 22 nations demonstrated unprecedented international solidarity, giving their blood and treasure to secure freedom for millions and lay the foundation for the Republic of Korea's remarkable transformation into a vibrant democracy and economic powerhouse,” Brunson said in congratulatory remarks.The UNC was established in 1950 as a multinational command responsible for maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula as well as facilitating cooperation among allied nations.As part of such efforts, the UNC conducts communication with North Korea on a daily basis through the so-called pink phone, a rare military telephone line.“Over the past 75 years, UNC has evolved from a wartime coalition defending Korean freedom into a U.S.-led multinational force dedicated to preserving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, in a region facing complex security challenges,” Macaulay said.More than 1.9 million service members from UNC member states, including the United States, Britain and Australia, provided combat, medical and logistic support during the Korean War, which technically has never ended as a peace treaty was not signed.Yonhap