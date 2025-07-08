 Woman hit by falling teen dies a day after 11-year-old daughter in same incident
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 21:25
An ambulance is parked outside the emergency room of a university hospital in Daejeon on April 17 in this photo unrelated to the story. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

A woman who was struck by a falling teenager in Gwangju, Gyeonggi, died Tuesday, a day after her 11-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries. The accident has now claimed three lives.
 
The woman was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at a local hospital, according to Gwangju Police the same day.
 

She had been unresponsive when she was transported to the hospital following the accident in Gwangju’s Gyeongan-dong on Monday and never regained consciousness.
 
Her daughter, 11, died shortly after being rushed to a hospital on Monday. The teenager who fell, an 18-year-old, also died the same day, bringing the total death toll from the incident to three.
 
The accident occurred around 2:36 p.m. Monday when the 18-year-old, who had just departed from a clinic on the 13th floor of a commercial building, climbed to the rooftop and fell.
 
As she fell, she struck a woman and her daughter and a man in his 20s who happened to be walking by.
 
The man suffered injuries to his shoulder and elsewhere but is in stable condition.
 
Police believe the woman and her daughter were leaving the building after visiting a clinic, as a prescription bag bearing the daughter’s name was found at the scene.
 
Police have not found anything that might explain her actions. They are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the case.
 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
