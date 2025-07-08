Worker in 20s dies after collapsing at 37-degree construction site
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 14:53
A worker in his 20s died after collapsing at a construction site in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, during extreme heat, authorities said Tuesday.
Authorities believe that the worker died from heatstroke but are investigating the exact cause of death.
The man, 23, was found unresponsive around 5:24 p.m. Monday at the basement level of an apartment construction site in Gumi’s Sandong-eup, according to the North Gyeongsang Fire Department and Gumi Police Precinct.
It was the man’s first day on the job. He'd reportedly told his coworkers he was going to the restroom shortly before the end of the shift but never returned. When colleagues went to look for him, they discovered him collapsed on the ground.
Emergency responders found that his body temperature had reached 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
Authorities suspect that heat-related illness was the cause of death. A heat wave warning had been in effect in Gumi since June 29, and the temperature at the time of the incident was 37.2 degrees Celsius.
Police have requested an autopsy, which is expected as early as Wednesday. Investigators are also checking whether the man had any underlying health conditions and whether the employer may be liable for occupational negligence.
The Gumi branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor has suspended all work at the site and is inspecting whether appropriate heat protection measures were in place.
The Daegu Regional Office of the Labor Ministry will also examine potential violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. Investigators will assess whether the employer complied with safety protocols regarding heat-related illnesses and extreme weather countermeasures.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
