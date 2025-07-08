Worker who went missing in Incheon manhole died from gas poisoning, preliminary autopsy says

More in Social Affairs

Doctor who prescribed drugs to Yoo Ah-in fined 40 million won on appeal

Police to deploy 2,000 riot officers to Seoul courthouse set to rule on Yoon's detention

East Sea nets catch jackpot with rare bluefin tuna haul

Worker in 20s dies after collapsing at 37-degree construction site

Share of car buyers in 60s and 70s hits record high as young people shun driving