YouTube channel Syuka World apologizes for calling East Sea 'Sea of Japan'

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 14:36
A screen capture of a live broadcast on YouTube channel Syuka World that referred to the East Sea as Sea of Japan on July 6. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Syuka World, a popular economic YouTube channel with 3.6 million subscribers, apologized for using a map labeling the East Sea as the Sea of Japan during a recent broadcast.
 
Jeon Seok-jae, the creator of Syuka World, issued an apology on Monday and pledged to donate 30 million won ($21,960) to descendants of Korean independence fighters as an expression of remorse.
 

"During the live broadcast on Sunday discussing the earthquake in Japan, a map labeled Sea of Japan was shown on my channel,” Jeon said in a video uploaded on Monday. “This was a mistake stemming from the use of Japanese materials, and I take full responsibility."
 
During a livestream regarding recent earthquakes in Japan, Jeon used a map referencing the Nankai Trough that labeled the East Sea as the Sea of Japan.
 
"Although we had reviewed the materials beforehand, I swapped the map just before the broadcast to improve visuals, and that led to the mistake," Jeon explained. "This is an unacceptable error even in my own eyes. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was upset by this."
 
“The East Sea is the East Sea, and Dokdo is undoubtedly our land,” he said, addressing the Dokdo islets — known as Takeshima in Japan — over which Korea has been in a political dispute for decades.
 
“As an apology, I will immediately donate 30 million won to the Korean Red Cross’s support fund for descendants of independence fighters.”
 
Addressing criticism that viewer comments pointing out the labeling error had blocked during the livestream, Jeon said, "The moderators acted to calm the situation, but it was wrong to censor viewers pointing out legitimate issues. That, too, was my mistake.
 
“I will make sure that rightful comments pointing out factual issues are not suppressed in the future,” Jeon said. “Once again, I sincerely apologize for this inexcusable mistake.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
