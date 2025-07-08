 Endless loop?
Endless loop?

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 20:07
 
25070709-cartoon

25070709-cartoon

The Democratic Party is pressing ahead with ministerial nominations despite growing controversies over plagiarism, financial disclosures and possible legal violations. Critics argue that confirmation hearings have become formalities, with little regard for ethical standards. Public frustration is rising over the ruling party’s refusal to reconsider candidates facing serious allegations. Opposition lawmakers warn that ignoring these concerns will erode trust in government and weaken institutional accountability. Calls are mounting for a more responsible approach to appointments, but the ruling party shows no sign of backing down. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
