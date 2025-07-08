 Can Korea’s progressive government finally deliver the service industry reform it needs?
Can Korea’s progressive government finally deliver the service industry reform it needs?

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 00:02
 
Suh Kyoung-ho
 
 
The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.
 
 
In 2010, then-Finance Minister Yoon Jeung-hyun recited a few lines of poetry during a press seminar. The verses came from “A Flower Blooming While Shaken,” a widely loved poem by Do Jong-hwan: “What flower blooms without being shaken? / All the beautiful flowers in this world / bloom while being shaken.”
 
Yoon explained that he returned to the poem whenever he was having a difficult time. He even quoted it again in response to a reporter’s question about service sector reform, instead of offering a policy answer. The moment left a lasting impression — one that reemerged last week after the Bank of Korea released its latest report on Korea’s service industry.
 
As food prices and the costs of eating out rise, office workers on their lunch breaks queue outside a discount coffee shop in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 2. [YONHAP]

Mentioning “the service industry” immediately brings two things to mind: Do Jong-hwan’s poem and fried dumplings. The latter was a running joke among Finance Ministry officials at the time. They often used the example of a Chinese restaurant throwing in a few fried dumplings “as a service” with a meal to illustrate the widespread Korean mindset that “service” means “free.” They insisted that this perception needed to change. But little progress has been made. When something is treated as free, it rarely receives serious attention — and rarely develops.
 
Yoon’s flower never bloomed. The Framework Act on Service Industry Development, first proposed in 2011 during the Lee Myung-bak administration, has languished in the National Assembly for nearly 15 years. The bill aims to boost productivity, expand research and development investment, support professional training institutions and create new jobs by strengthening the domestic market. Despite these seemingly uncontroversial goals, the bill has remained gridlocked, trapped in the political and civic group framing that it represents the “privatization of health care.”
 
A decline in consumer sentiment late last year led to fewer social gatherings and a drop in alcohol purchases by restaurants, according to a report released on April 8 by Korea Credit Data. The report, titled "Small Business Data Insight – Alcohol Purchase Trend Report," showed that restaurants' alcohol purchases in the fourth quarter of last year averaged 1.37 million won ($999), down 5.5 percent from the same period of the previous year. The photo shows a restaurant district in Seoul. [YONHAP]

So where does the service industry stand now?
 
According to the Bank of Korea, labor productivity per worker in the service sector was just 39.7 percent of the manufacturing sector as of last year — a figure largely unchanged for two decades. Services make up 44 percent of nominal GDP and 65 percent of total employment, indicating quantitative growth but stagnant quality. At the heart of this productivity problem is the outdated notion that “services are free.” The central bank noted that services have long been seen more as public goods than value-creating industries, leading to policy approaches focused on regulation and public interest rather than innovation.
 

Related Article

The solution is clear: Begin by passing the stalled Framework Act. Despite earlier efforts, even the Moon Jae-in administration, which had opposed the bill while in opposition, failed to push it through. Attempts to exclude health care from the bill fell short. The ruling party lacked the drive, and conservatives still opposed it, fearing it would close the door to medical industrialization.
 
Yet there may now be a window of opportunity.
 
The current administration, which brands itself as a “pragmatic government” focused on growth, could take up the service sector reform agenda. First, the fact that a progressive government would champion a conservative policy could symbolize bipartisan cooperation — much like President Roh Moo-hyun’s promotion of the Korea-U.S. FTA. Second, previous failures stemmed largely from poor conflict management. The current government has been more assertive and confident in addressing social conflicts. That experience could prove beneficial.
 
A delivery driver picks up food at a restaurant in Seoul in early January. According to Mobile Index by IGAWorks on January 6, the combined monthly active users of the three major delivery platforms — Baemin, Coupang Eats and Yogiyo — reached 37.53 million as of December 2024, marking a 9 percent increase from a year earlier. [YONHAP]

Third, progressive civic groups are more likely to engage with a government they helped elect. The Moon administration, for example, successfully relaxed the separation of industrial and financial capital for internet-only banks—a topic once seen as politically untouchable. Fourth, reforming the service industry would directly benefit the country’s push to become an AI powerhouse and integrate AI into manufacturing. For convergence industries to flourish, regulatory barriers must be addressed. If the bill includes mechanisms for mediating stakeholder conflict around emerging industries, it could serve as an effective platform for regulatory innovation.
 
But this cannot be left to the Finance Ministry alone. Even Minister Yoon Jeung-hyun expressed deep frustration over other ministries’ resistance to deregulation in sectors like health care and education. Without top-level political will from the president or prime minister, coordination is difficult. If the Lee Jae Myung administration succeeds in making the long-stalled service industry reform law a reality — if it can truly become a flower, blooming while shaken — it could deliver a long-awaited result for the nation and bring overdue recognition to those who first tried to make it happen.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
