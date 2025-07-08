Korea must pursue a multibalanced national strategy beyond the U.S.-China rivalry

While Korean politics has been preoccupied with impeachment and the launch of a new administration, major global powers are adapting their national strategies to the demands of a period of profound transition.A recent report released in April by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio titled “100 Days of America First” outlines the foreign policy trajectory of the early Donald Trump administration’s second term. The report begins with a statement that every dollar spent and every policy pursued must answer one of three questions: Does it make America safer, stronger or more prosperous? The report’s six themes, including “America First Diplomacy” and “Fair Economic and Trade Partnerships,” reinforce a foreign policy centered on national interest and economic sovereignty.In contrast, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks at international forums, such as one on Beijing's "shared future" with Latin America and the Climate and Environment Leaders summit, reveal a sharply different approach. Xi emphasized China's commitment to expanding foreign aid and development cooperation — areas that the United States has been scaling back — while pledging a more active role in climate, environmental and energy transitions.China’s external strategy is now built on five pillars: solidarity, development, civilization, peace and connectivity. These form the basis for its growing engagement with the Global South. In areas of global public goods such as climate and environment, China promotes multilateralism, international cooperation and what it calls a “just transition.” The intent is clear: China is seeking a stronger foothold in the international system, including its norms and institutions.Some observers have suggested that the Trump administration’s decision to cut 85 percent of the USAID budget — equivalent to $80 billion — signals a decline in U.S. leadership and soft power. While not unfounded, this interpretation oversimplifies the United States’ broader strategic posture. Budget cuts alone should not be read as proof of retreat. The “America First” report references over 40 countries and classifies China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as adversarial states warranting pre-emptive deterrence.Elsewhere, however, the United States is pursuing selective bilateral partnerships. In Latin America, it is urging countries like Panama to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative. With Iraq, it is proposing $30 billion in economic cooperation to counter Iranian influence. In Africa, the U.S. is seeking to secure mineral supply chains. In essence, Washington is reallocating resources away from multilateral aid and toward strategic bilateral initiatives in security and development.China’s official documents increasingly resemble those of liberal democratic states that emphasize multilateralism and global responsibility. But a closer analysis reveals China’s pursuit of a different model: one that centers on Chinese leadership in global governance, Chinese interests in development cooperation, and the spread of Chinese cultural influence.In this evolving international environment, Korea can no longer rely on binary frameworks like “security from the United States, economy with China.” The reality demands a more sophisticated, multibalanced strategy. Idealistic notions of strategic balancing also fall short. Korea must move beyond what author Kim Dong-hyun has termed the “geocentric view of the Korean Peninsula,” outlined in his book "We Do Not Know America" (2023). A fixation on single narratives risks shrinking Korea’s strategic options.While maintaining a robust defense posture against North Korea, Korea should expand its strategic horizon to align with both the Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific frameworks. It must also look beyond its immediate region.Proactively engaging in maritime cooperation for peace and security in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East would be a strong first step. Areas like digital transformation in the AI era, green energy and post-conflict reconstruction are fields where Korea holds significant experience and capacity. International demand for Korea’s contributions in these areas is likely to grow.It is time to move away from the narrow view that development cooperation drains domestic resources. Rather, it should be seen as an integrated strategy tool — linking diplomacy, economy and national security — to stimulate domestic industries while enhancing Korea’s international standing.This year marks the drafting of Korea’s Fourth Basic Plan for International Development Cooperation and the designation of new priority partner countries. It is an opportunity to read the global tide and design a long-term strategy that enhances Korea’s global stature.