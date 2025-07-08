 The summer of 1994 and a turning point on the Korean Peninsula


Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 00:05
Roh Jung-tae 
 
The author is a writer and a senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.
 
 
The summer of 1994 was marked by a stifling heat that arrived after an unusually short monsoon season. But the rising temperature was not limited to the weather. Tensions were escalating on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, prompting growing unease in the region and beyond.
 
In 1993, North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, raising alarm in Washington. The United States considered a pre-emptive strike on the North’s nuclear facilities. As the risk of war loomed, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter traveled to Pyongyang in June 1994 and met North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. Carter helped broker a tentative agreement under which the North would suspend its nuclear development, allow international inspections and, in return, receive light-water reactors.
 
But just weeks later, history took an unexpected turn. On July 8, at 2 a.m., Kim Il Sung died of a heart attack at his villa on Mount Myohyang. The news was announced the following day at noon by Pyongyang Broadcasting and North Korea’s central television. His death came just 17 days before a scheduled inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Kim Young-sam — a meeting that never took place.
 
Front page of the JoongAng Ilbo on July 9, 1994, reporting the death of Kim Il Sung. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Front page of the JoongAng Ilbo on July 9, 1994, reporting the death of Kim Il Sung. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Questions have lingered about the true cause of Kim’s death, but the facts that followed are well known. North Korea soon entered a period it called the “Arduous March,” marked by severe economic hardship and famine. Despite this, Kim’s son and successor, Kim Jong-il, consolidated his grip on power and retained the country’s nuclear arsenal. That legacy was then passed on to Kim Jong-un.
 
It is impossible to know whether a North-South summit in 1994 would have changed the course of history or led to denuclearization or peaceful reunification. But Kim Il Sung’s death undoubtedly marked a critical inflection point. From that moment, the peninsula’s path was altered in ways that have proved irreversible.
 

Related Article

North Korea has since completed its third-generation hereditary leadership. In late December 2023, Kim Jong-un declared a policy of “two states,” formalizing the division between North and South. Even longtime advocates of unification have shifted their stance, suggesting that engagement with the North may no longer be viable. Jeong Dong-young, nominee for unification minister, sparked debate by proposing a name change for the ministry itself.
 
Everything has changed — yet little has been resolved. The hot summer of 1994 remains unfinished.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.


