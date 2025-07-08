All-Star pitcher replaced due to injury

Doosan Bears pitcher Choi Seung-yong will miss the upcoming All-Star Game due to an injury.The KBO said Tuesday Choi will be replaced by his Bears teammate Park Chi-guk in the pitching staff for the “Dream” All-Star team, made up of players from the Bears, the Samsung Lions, the KT Wiz, the SSG Landers and the Lotte Giants.The All-Star Game is Saturday at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, the brand-new stadium for the Hanwha Eagles located in Daejeon.Choi had been selected as a reserve after going 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA in 16 starts in the first half. But during his most recent outing Sunday against the Wiz, Choi had his left index fingernail chipped.Though Choi won't be available for the All-Star Game, the left-hander is expected to be ready when the season resumes July 17.Park, a right-handed reliever, has a 2-1 record with one save, nine holds and a 3.18 ERA in a team-high 46 appearances.Yonhap