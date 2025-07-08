Korea dominates China 3-0 in opening match of EAFF E-1 Championship
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 13:27
Korea thrashed China 3-0 in the opening match of the EAFF E-1 Championship on Monday, delivering a dominant performance in the absence of Europe-based players.
The national team, led by manager Hong Myung-bo, showcased a cohesive attack in the early going at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
Winger Lee Dong-gyeong fired a curling shot outside the penalty area to give Korea the lead in the eighth minute, before forward Joo Min-kyu headed in to double the lead in the 21st minute.
Kim Ju-sung added one more in the 56th minute to seal three points in the round-robin format competition.
Monday's victory came without Europe-based players, who are not in Hong's squad, as the EAFF Championship runs outside FIFA international breaks.
The EAFF Championship serves as a stage where Hong can test non-Europe-based picks ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Korea has already qualified for after topping Group B of the third qualifying round last month.
Hong's 3-4-3 formation, as opposed to his preferred 4-2-3-1, proved effective when penetrating China's defense, as wingbacks Lee Tae-seok and Kim Moon-hwan played a high line, allowing wingers Moon Seon-min and Lee to cut in from the flanks.
Center-backs Park Seung-wook and Park Jin-seop also looked completely match fit, marking Chinese players in the final third quickly and giving them little room to do anything with the ball.
“One of the defenders in the three-back system should help more with building up and pressing at key moments," Commentator Han Jun-hee said. "The new players showed potential, and the team cohesion wasn’t bad despite the changes. It was a strong start overall.
"But China isn’t a particularly strong side right now, so Korea must refine their strategies further. The 2026 World Cup will be a battle of endurance, so growing and diversifying the player pool is essential.”
The Taeguk Warriors will return to action with a match against Hong Kong on Friday, followed by a match against defending champions Japan on July 15.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN, PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)