Korean players look to end LPGA major drought in France

Three former champions from Korea will tee off at the fourth major tournament of the 2025 LPGA season in France this week, joined by 18 others in their bid to end the country's major championship drought.The Amundi Evian Championship will begin Thursday at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, with 132 players in the field. The $8 million tournament will offer $1.2 million to the winner.The Korean contingent includes the 2014 Evian champion Kim Hyo-joo, the 2016 champion Chun In-gee and the 2019 winner Ko Jin-young.The last Korean to win an LPGA major is Amy Yang at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, six events ago. And since the start of 2021, Yang is one of only two Koreans with an LPGA major title.Kim holds a share of the 18-hole scoring record at the Evian Championship with 61 in the first round in 2014. Chun still owns the 54-hole and 72-hole records for the championship, when she shot 194 and then 263 en route to her second career major title.Of this trio, Kim has had the best season so far in 2025, though she has been slowed by back issues in recent weeks. The world No. 11 won the Ford Championship in March and lost in a playoff at the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, in April. Kim then missed the cut at the next major, the U.S. Women's Open, in May before withdrawing from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June with her back issues.Kim, who competed at a Korean tour event last week, said her health problems are now behind her and she is especially happy with her putting.Ryu Hae-ran is the top-ranked Korean player at No. 5. She has a tour victory this year and will take aim at her first major title.Choi Hye-jin has been on a roll lately with four consecutive top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth at the U.S. Women's Open and a tie for eighth at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.Both Ryu and Choi ended inside the top 10 at last year's Evian.Hwang You-min will be the only KLPGA player in the field this week. She tied for 56th at the U.S. Women's Open and 19th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.