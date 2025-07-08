More in Golf

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot

Korean players look to end LPGA major drought in France

Im Jin-hee, Lee So-mi overcome early LPGA Tour setbacks with Dow Championship victory

Im Jin-hee and Lee So-mi clinch first LPGA title with playoff win at Dow Championship

Genesis becomes 1st official vehicle sponsor of PGA Tour through 2030