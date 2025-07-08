Freestyle swimmer chases 4th straight medal at world championships

Hwang Sun-woo is the most decorated Korean swimmer in world championships history, with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal over his past three competitions. In addition to claiming the most medals, Hwang is also the only swimmer from his country to reach the podium at three consecutive world championships.Still only 22, Hwang said Tuesday he wants to extend his streak and add to his tally later this month when Singapore hosts the World Aquatics Championships."This is my fifth championship, and since I've been on the podium the last three events, I will go for my fourth in a row," Hwang said at a joint national team press conference at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong.Hwang is the defending world champion in the men's 200-meter freestyle, an event where he'd won bronze in 2023 and silver in 2022. He also holds the national record with 1:44.40, set while winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games."I haven't improved my 200-meter time since the Asian Games," Hwang said. "This time, I want to break my own national record and stand on the podium as well."Kim Woo-min, the 2024 world champion in the men's 400-meter freestyle, said he has been working hard to defend his throne."I've been concentrating on improving my overall speed and my turns in the 400-meter," Kim said. "As the defending champion, I'd love to return to the top. I know other swimmers around the world have been posting great times this year, but I feel like I can go out there and compete against them."Kim, who also won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics last year, said he will try to improve on his personal best of 3:42.42, set in June 2024.The national record is 3:41.53, set by the 2008 Olympic champion Park Tae-hwan in November 2010.Yonhap