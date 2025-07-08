Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji leaving sport to focus on parenting and 'husband's athletic career'
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 19:15
Olympic silver medalist sport shooter Kim Ye-ji, 32, is putting down her pistol — at least for now — as she shifts her attention on motherhood and family.
“Kim Ye-ji recently started a new chapter with a fellow shooter and gave birth last month,” Kim's agency, Plfil, said Tuesday, announcing that Kim tied the knot with another athlete.
“For the time being, I plan to focus on parenting and supporting my husband’s athletic career, rather than continuing my own,” Kim said in a statement.
“Most sports involve frequent competitions at home and abroad, as well as extended training periods, making it realistically difficult for female athletes to balance parenting with their careers,” Kim continued. “There are many cases where athletes struggle to manage both international competitions and child rearing. This decision is a practical choice made for the well-being of both myself and my family.”
Kim has already skipped three national team qualifiers this year, including one in Daegu, and is no longer eligible to compete in trials for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, central Japan.
However, Plfil emphasized that her decision does not amount to retirement.
“Kim remains passionate about shooting and is open to coaching, mentoring and participating in sports campaigns. A return to competition after raising her child remains a strong possibility,” the agency said. “She intends to fully devote herself to her child, for now, while actively supporting her husband’s preparation for international competitions.”
Given the nature of shooting as a sport where athletes are capable of returning at older ages, Kim is considering a comeback once her child is old enough to attend day care. She also has a child from a previous marriage.
Kim rose to global fame after winning silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
She made headlines again in May last year when she set a world record in the 25-meter pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A viral video of Kim coolly lowering her pistol, like a character in an action movie, drew widespread attention online — including a comment from Tesla and X owner Elon Musk suggesting she be cast in an action movie. She was later named a brand ambassador for Tesla Korea.
Her fame continued to grow internationally: The New York Times named her one of its 63 Most Stylish People of 2024, and she was included on the BBC’s 100 Women 2024 list as well. Kim balanced athletic competition with fashion modeling and media appearances before parting ways with her team, Imsil County, in November of last year and taking time off due to personal reasons.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)