 Monsoon floods sweep away 18 people and main Nepal-China bridge
Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 15:31
People watch the damage caused by flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 75 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, July 8. [AP/YONHAP]

People watch the damage caused by flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 75 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, July 8. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A mountain river flooded by monsoon rains swept away the main bridge connecting Nepal with China, and 18 people were also swept away by the flooding on Tuesday, Nepali authorities said.
 
Rescue efforts were underway as officials assess the damage and search for the missing people. An army helicopter was able to lift people stranded by the flooding. Police said 95 rescuers were already in the area and more are expected to join in rescue efforts.
 

The flooding on the Bhotekoshi River destroyed the Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadi, which is 75 miles north of the capital, Kathmandu, in the early hours of Tuesday.
 
The flooding also swept away several houses and trucks that were parked at the border for customs inspections. Hundreds of electric vehicles imported from China were also parked at the border point.
 
The 18 missing are 12 Nepali citizens and six Chinese nationals, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
 
Army personnel rescue people stranded by the flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 75 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Army personnel rescue people stranded by the flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 75 miles north of Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 8. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The destruction of the bridge has halted all trade from China to Nepal through this route. The longer alternative is for goods to be shipped from China to India and then brought overland to Nepal.
 
Monsoon rains that begin in June and end in September often cause severe flooding in Nepal, disrupting infrastructure and endangering lives.

AP
