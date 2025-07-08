 U.S. threatens California with legal action over transgender sports law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. threatens California with legal action over transgender sports law

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 09:33
Education Secretary Linda McMahon testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Subcommittee about the proposed 15-percent cut to the Education Department's budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

Education Secretary Linda McMahon testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Subcommittee about the proposed 15-percent cut to the Education Department's budget in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Monday threatened the state of California with legal action after the state refused to ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports as demanded by President Donald Trump's administration.
 
"@CAgovernor, you'll be hearing from @AGPamBondi," McMahon wrote, using the handles for California Gov. Newsom and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
 

Related Article

 
McMahon's statement on X was the latest salvo in the culture wars over transgender youth and ratchets up the personal rivalry between Trump and Newsom. Trump has made reversing advances in transgender rights a priority since returning to office on Jan. 20, while California law has allowed student-athletes to participate in sports in alignment with their gender identity since 2013.
 
The Justice Department declined to comment and the Education Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for clarification on the meaning of McMahon's comment.
 
California's state Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Newsom's office and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports, declined to comment.
 
The U.S. Education Department issued a statement in June declaring California in violation of the Trump administration's interpretation of Title IV, the education law banning sex-based discrimination, and demanding the state alter its policy. The state rejected the federal government's directive, and in June filed a pre-enforcement lawsuit against the U.S. Justice Department in anticipation of legal action.
 
With controversy brewing ahead of the state high school track and field championship in June, the CIF allowed girls displaced from the finals by a transgender athlete to also be granted space to compete. The CIF also allowed girls to appear on the winners' podium if they would have won a medal without a transgender athlete competing.
 
As a result, the CIF crowned two champions in the girls' high jump and triple jump after transgender girl AB Hernandez won both events.

Reuters
tags California transgender Trump

More in World

Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend surpasses 100

Student loan cancellation program could become Trump retribution tool, some advocates fear

U.S. threatens California with legal action over transgender sports law

Syrian wildfires spread due to heavy winds and war remnants

UN adopts resolution on Afghanistan's Taliban rule over U.S. objections

Related Stories

Trump calls for IOC to change policies on transgender athletes ahead of 2028 Olympics

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

From outlaw to icon: Bambi on trans survival, fame, JK Rowling and the fight that isn’t over

Transgender bathroom restrictions take effect as Montana governor signs law

White House opens new probes into allegations of antisemitism at U.S. universities

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)