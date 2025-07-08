 Vietnam, China agree to boost trade ties as Trump tariffs hit
Vietnam, China agree to boost trade ties as Trump tariffs hit

Published: 08 Jul. 2025, 17:11
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Vietnam and China agreed to boost trade and investment ties as their leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil, Vietnam's government said on Tuesday.
 
The move came days after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would place 40 percent tariffs on transshipments from third countries through Vietnam.
 

