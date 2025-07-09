Lee highlights importance of Korea's defense sector to economy at closed-door event
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 11:14
President Lee Jae Myung, speaking behind closed doors, pledged to personally spearhead efforts to expand South Korea’s defense industry, underscoring its importance not only for national security but also as a driver of future economic growth.
“I’ll do my best to push ahead, as long as we don’t end up being labeled arms dealers,” Lee said Tuesday during a closed-door discussion held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel in central Seoul to mark the inaugural K-Defense Day.
Participants told the JoongAng Ilbo the president repeatedly stressed his commitment to championing Korean defense on the global stage.
Lee pointed to his attendance at last month’s Group of 7 summit in Canada as part of these efforts.
“A big reason I went was to showcase the strength of our defense industry and to ask them to buy our submarines,” he told the gathering, according to attendees.
During the summit, Lee met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss cooperation on defense projects, including Ottawa’s ongoing bid to acquire submarines.
He said his main motivation for seeking an invitation to last month’s NATO summit in the Netherlands was also to promote South Korean defense products.
“The biggest reason I wanted to go was to advertise our defense industry and weapons,” Lee said.
National security adviser Wi Sung-lac eventually attended the NATO meeting on Lee’s behalf. Wi conveyed South Korea’s willingness to meet growing global demand for defense spending, noting NATO’s push to raise its collective defense budget from 2 to 5 percent of GDP.
“There aren’t many countries that can respond to that demand. Korea is one of them,” Wi said.
Attendees said Lee emphasized the administration’s resolve to support the defense sector.
In his public remarks at the start of the forum, he said, “I hope the defense industry not only strengthens our security but also becomes one of Korea’s future growth engines. The government will continue investing and providing strong support.”
About 140 people attended the discussion, including around 100 representatives from companies such as Hanwha Aerospace, LIG Nex1 and Hanwha Ocean, along with officials from defense-related research institutes and government agencies. The presidential office said the scale of the event reflected Lee’s interest in the defense industry.
K-Defense Day was established in 2023 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to commemorate Admiral Yi Sun-shin’s deployment of turtle ships during the Imjin War (1592-98).
Many in the industry feared the day could be diminished under a new government, but Lee reportedly told aides, “This is actually good. I’ll use the day to highlight our support for defense.”
Originally invited to the day’s main ceremony, Lee opted instead to attend a discussion so he could spend more time hearing directly from industry figures.
His aides said this also underscored the administration’s balanced approach — continuing efforts to ease tensions with North Korea, such as halting loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, while maintaining a strong focus on security and defense.
During the discussion, industry leaders raised a host of concerns. One executive pointed out that artificial intelligence is becoming critical in defense technology but said access to military data remains limited.
“Information transparency is important, and we urgently need an integrated system to manage defense data,” the official said.
Others stressed that maintaining sustainable production requires a steady stream of domestic orders.
“Having a guaranteed level of government procurement helps,” one participant said.
Another urged a shift in perception, arguing that defense should be viewed at the level of a full-fledged defense industry agency rather than just a procurement agency.
Lee responded by saying, “Defense and arm exports are not just a competition between companies; they’re a competition between nations. We have to win as ‘One Team Korea.’”
Earlier that day, Lee presided over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. He directed officials to create a new control tower to oversee efforts to make South Korea one of the world’s top four defense powers. He also asked them to consider holding regular sessions of a new defense export promotion strategy meeting.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO, YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
