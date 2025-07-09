 Net purchase of Korean shares by foreigners hits 15-month high in June
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:57
The Kospi and Kosdaq indexes are displayed in the dealing room of Hana Bank’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 9. [YONHAP]

Foreign investors purchased the highest value of Korean stocks in 15 months in June, central bank data showed Wednesday, driven by eased concerns over U.S. trade policies and optimism about the new Seoul government's market-supportive measures.
 
Offshore investors bought a net $2.27 billion worth of local stocks last month, marking a second consecutive month of net buying, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

The June figure marked the highest level since March 2024, when foreigners purchased a net $3.84 billion worth of local stocks.
Foreign investors also net purchased $2.81 billion of Korean bonds in June, extending their buying streak to the fifth month.
 
“Expectations for policies by the new government to boost the stock market appeared to have improved investor sentiment. In terms of the bond market, mid- to long-term bond investments continued, though net inflow declined due to the maturity and redemption of government bonds,” a BOK official said.
 
The benchmark Kospi posted its largest monthly gain in 55 months in June by rising 13.86 percent, according to data provided by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 
The BOK data also showed that the Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar in June, rising to 1,350 won from 1,380.1 won in May.
 
The daily fluctuation of the dollar-won exchange rate rose to an average of 8.8 won from 7.2 won over the cited period amid the Middle East crisis and other external uncertainties, according to the central bank.
 
The Korean won had weakened significantly from late last year through around April, to near the 1,500 won level, due mainly to the political turmoil sparked by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and the continued strengthening of the dollar.

Yonhap
