 Trump says 'no extensions' on Aug. 1 tariff deadline
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Trump says 'no extensions' on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 09:09
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on July 8 in Washington D.C. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on July 8 in Washington D.C. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his administration's plan to start imposing "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea and other countries on Aug. 1, highlighting that there will be no deadline extensions.
 
Trump made the remarks in a social media post, a day after he sent letters to Korea, Japan and a dozen other trading partners to notify them that the steep country-specific tariffs on their products will go into effect on Aug. 1.
 

Related Article

 
The countries construed the letters as an effective extension of a negotiation deadline as reciprocal tariffs were initially set to take effect Wednesday following a 90-day pause.
 
"TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
 
"In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.
 
In Monday's letter to Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said that the United States will start imposing 25 percent tariffs on all Korean products on Aug. 1.
 
On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs in a drive to address trade barriers to American exports based on his view that America has been "ripped off" by "both friend and foe" for decades.
 
The tariffs took effect on April 9, but Trump placed a 90-day pause on them that same day to allow time for negotiations amid concerns that new tariffs would destabilize financial markets, slow economic growth and increase prices.

Yonhap
tags tariff trade united states korea

More in Economy

Lee highlights importance of Korea's defense sector to economy at closed-door event

U.S. to complete probes into chip, pharmaceutical imports at month's end amid tariff threats

Trump says 'no extensions' on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

A single watermelon now costs more than dining out

Korea's population could shrink to 7.5 million in 100 years, think tank says

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. to hold high-level trade talks this week with ally eyeing 'one-stop shopping'

How Korea's 'sensitive country' listing could impact its nuclear research

Korea, Japan may leverage icebreaker capabilities in U.S. tariff negotiations amid Arctic shipping expansion

Korean shipbuilders, USTR to discuss cooperation during APEC trade ministers meeting

Korea's steel industry braces for Trump's forthcoming 50% tariffs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)