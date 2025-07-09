 Kospi opens slightly lower on Trump's tariff announcement on copper, medicine
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens slightly lower on Trump's tariff announcement on copper, medicine

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 10:03
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 9. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 9. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started a tad lower Wednesday on U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats on copper and pharmaceuticals.
 
The Kospi shed 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,114.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Trump announced plans to impose a 50 percent duty on copper imports and up to 200 percent tariffs on pharmaceuticals on Tuesday, a day after he released letters sent to Korea, Japan and other countries, detailing plans to impose reciprocal tariffs starting on Aug. 1.
 
U.S. stocks finished mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.07 percent, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.03 percent.
 
In Seoul, large caps opened in negative territory.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.3 percent, and chip giant SK hynix declined 1.42 percent.
 
Drugmakers went south as Celltrion retreated 0.57 percent, and Samsung Biologics fell 0.39 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.9 percent, and leading internet firm Naver lost 1.94 percent.
 
However, leading retailer Lotte Shopping rose 2.89 percent, and instant noodle maker Samyang Food added 0.84 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,373.95 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.4 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,367.9 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens slightly lower on Trump's tariff announcement on copper, medicine

Kospi soars nearly 2 percent with U.S. trade talks extended to August

High earners in 20s, 30s turn to investments as low earners get left behind in widening asset gap

Kospi opens higher despite U.S. tariff notification, Samsung's weak earnings

Listed firms' market cap increases sharply in Q2 on stock rally

Related Stories

Seoul shares open tad lower on battery, auto losses

Seoul shares end 0.77% lower for 2nd day on profit-taking

Kospi tanks 1.22% on overnight losses on Wall Street

Kospi inches up on back of U.S.-China trade agreement

Korean shares, won on the downswing after U.S. credit downgrade
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)