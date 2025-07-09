삼성, 평택 신규 공장 건설 박차...HBM4로 반격 시도
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 09:24
Samsung gears up for new factory construction in Pyeongtaek, aims to lead in HBM4
삼성, 평택 신규 공장 건설 박차...HBM4로 반격 시도
Samsung Electronics is gearing up to accelerate the construction of its chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, with the key approvals awarded by the city's government over the past months.
gear up to: ~하는데 박차를 가하다
accelerate: 속도를 높이다
approvals: 인허가, 승인
삼성전자가 최근 몇 달간 평택시로부터 주요 인허가를 받으면서 평택 반도체 공장 건설에 박차를 가하고 있다.
The move follows months of stalled construction activity for new factories, as the Korean chipmaker seeks to regain lost ground in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) race against SK hynix and Micron.
stalled: 지연된
seek to: 노력하다
regain: 되찾다
ground: 주도권
수 개월간 신규 공장 건설이 지연된 후 나온 이번 조치는 삼성전자거 SK하이닉스와 마이크론과의 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 경쟁에서 잃어버린 주도권을 되찾기 위한 노력의 일환이다.
Samsung has obtained several temporary occupancy permits for the P4 facility this year, the most recent of which was granted in early June, according to a Pyeongtaek city official with knowledge of the matter. These permits allow Samsung to begin limited use of the site — such as installing equipment, conducting test operations or allowing restricted work force access — before full construction is completed.
obtain: 받다
temporary occupancy permit: 임시사용승인
be granted: 받다
평택시의 한 관계자에 따르면, 삼성은 올해 P4 공장에 대한 몇 건의 임시 사용승인을 받았으며, 가장 최근 승인을 받은 것은 6월 초다. 이 임시승인으로 인해 삼성은 장비 설치, 시험 가동, 제한적 인력 출입 등 공장 공사가 완료되기 전에도 공장의 제한적 사용이 가능해졌다.
“The city does not have detailed information on which parts of the P4 facility are covered by the partial access permits," the official added. “There have been no recent permit requests filed for P5."
detailed: 자세한, 구체적인
partial: 부분적인
이 관계자는 “P4 공장의 어떤 구역이 부분적인 임시 사용승인 대상에 포함됐는 지에 대해 시는 구체적인 정보를 가지고 있지 않다”며 “최근 P5 공장에 대한 인허가 요청은 들어오지 않았다”고 덧붙였다.
Construction of P4 — covering phase 2 and phase 4 lines whose final use, whether it be memory or foundry, has yet to be confirmed — along with the adjacent P5 plant, had been paused since early 2024 due to weak chip demand and internal capital allocation. However, recent activities at P4 suggest Samsung is scaling production efforts in line with its goal to reclaim the crown in the memory market with next-generation HBM4.
adjacent: 인접한
pause: 중단하다
scale: 확대하다, 늘리다
reclaim the crown: 선두를 되찾다
P4 공장은 현재 페이즈2(PH2) 및 페이즈4(PH4) 라인을 포함하며, 이 라인이 메모리 반도체 생산에 쓰일지 파운드리 생산에 쓰일지는 아직 확정되지 않았다. 이 공장과 인접한 P5 공장은 2024년 초부터 반도체 수요 부진과 내부 자본 배분 등의 이유로 공사가 중단된 상태였다. 그러나 최근 P4 공장에서 포착된 움직임은 삼성이 차세대 HBM4를 통해 메모리 시장 선두를 되찾기 위한 생산 확대에 나선 것으로 해석된다.
Its bet centers on its advanced “1c process," which the upcoming HBM4 could use. Both SK hynix and Micron Technology plan to use their previous-generation 1b process nodes, although a move to 1c may not automatically result in superior performance.
bet: 승부, 내기
process: 공정
superior: 우월한
삼성은 특히 향후 HBM4에 적용할 수 있는 자사의 고급 '1c 공정'에 승부를 걸고 있다. 경쟁사인 SK하이닉스와 마이크론은 이전 세대인 1b 공정 사용 계획을 밝힌 바 있으나, 1c 공정 적용이 성능 우위를 반드시 보장하는 것은 아니다.
Samsung Electronics disclosed on its April earnings call that it was preparing to begin the mass production of HBM4 in the second half of this year. To stay on schedule, the company aims to approve the product internally and stabilize its yield by the third quarter.
disclose: 밝히다
stay on: (일정 등을) 맞추다
yield: 수율
삼성전자는 지난 4월 실적 발표 콘퍼런스 콜에서 HBM4의 양산을 올해 하반기 시작할 예정이라고 밝힌 바 있다. 계획대로 일정을 맞추기 위해, 삼성은 3분기 내에 내부 인증과 수율 안정화를 마친다는 목표를 세웠다.
