 Hanwha Ocean wins U.S. Navy ship maintenance deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Ocean wins U.S. Navy ship maintenance deal

Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:55 Updated: 09 Jul. 2025, 17:56
This file, provided by Hanwha Ocean, shows the U.S. Navy's logistics support ship Wally Schirra. [HANWHA]

This file, provided by Hanwha Ocean, shows the U.S. Navy's logistics support ship Wally Schirra. [HANWHA]

 
Hanwha Ocean, a major Korean shipbuilder, has secured a contract to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the U.S. Navy ship Charles Drew, industry sources said Tuesday.
 
The company won the U.S. Navy's regular MRO project for the Charles Drew, a dry cargo and ammunition ship assigned to the Navy's 7th Fleet, the sources said.
 

Related Article

 
The noncombat vessel is expected to arrive at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, later this month and be delivered back to the U.S. Navy by the end of the year.
 
This marks the third time Hanwha has won an MRO project for a U.S. Navy vessel.
 
In August of last year, it became the first Korean shipbuilder to secure such a contract, for the Navy's logistics support ship Wally Schirra. In November, it also won an MRO deal for the replenishment oiler Yukon.

Yonhap
tags Hanwha Ocean Shildbuilder Navy

More in Industry

Hanwha Ocean wins U.S. Navy ship maintenance deal

Korean-run unicorn Moloco wants to tear the garden walls down for peak ad performance

Lotte Wellfood's Pepero set to roll off Indian production line in overseas first

Domino's to roll out lobster shrimp pizza for 35th anniversary, Son Heung-min to star in ad

Major Korean firms spend just 0.1% of revenue on cybersecurity: Data

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean returns Wally Schirra to U.S. Navy in first MRO project

With no blueprint, Hanwha reverse-engineers U.S. Navy ship in bid for $14.5B market

Hanwha Ocean shores up cooperation with Thailand with visit from ambassador

Korea invests $179 million in shipbuilding eyeing eco-friendly boats, welding robots

Hanwha Ocean selected for $331 million project to build Korean Navy ship
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)