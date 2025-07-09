 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 bring latest foldable tech to forefront
Published: 09 Jul. 2025, 23:00
The Galaxy Z Fold 7, shown folded and unfolded [PARK HAE-LEE]

Samsung Electronics set its sights on a new foldable era with the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, unveiled during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event held in New York on Wednesday.
 
“The Galaxy Z Fold 7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said Roh Tae-moon, president and acting head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics, who took the stage during the event.
 
“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent and portable, all in one.”
 

Related Article

A full smartphone, even when folded
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest and lightest model in the series to date. When folded, it measures just 8.9 millimeters (0.35 inches) thick and weighs 215 grams (7.58 pounds), slightly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which weighs 218 grams and is 8.2 millimeters thick.
 
The Fold 7 transforms from a bar-type smartphone when closed into a tablet when open. The outer screen measures 6.5 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio, expanding to 8 inches when unfolded.
 
Durability was improved from past models. A newly designed Armor Flex Hinge helps distribute external impact more evenly, and the ultrathin glass was thickened for added strength. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
 
A scale measures the weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, left, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. [PARK HAE-LEE]

Optimized for the AI era
 
“The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said Roh. The device features slimmer bezels — just 1.25 millimeters — which allows for a larger display.
 
Users can reply to messages, control music and check their calendar even when the phone is closed. Through Gemini voice activation, users can also access AI features and link them to various apps.
 
Roh said that the Z Flip 7 combines powerful mobile AI with a compact design, enabling new types of interaction centered around the cover screen.
 
The Flip 7 also boasts an upgraded 4,300-milliampere-hour battery and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor.
 
The newly released Galaxy Z Flip 7 [PARK HAE-LEE]

Multimodal AI meets foldable form
 
Both devices enhance multimodal AI capabilities, allowing users to interact with AI through text, images and voice simultaneously. The Fold 7 enables split-screen use, letting users watch videos or play games while chatting with AI on the side panel.
 
“By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world," said Roh.
 
The Flip 7 uses its vertical folding form and front camera to facilitate AI-assisted interactions. Users can ask questions about their outfit or show their surroundings to receive real-time feedback from the AI.
 
Samsung also unveiled the Flip 7 FE, a more affordable variant of the foldable series, as well as its Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic.
 
The pricing for the Flip 7 remains unchanged from the previous model, while the Fold 7 sees a 149,600 won ($108.6) increase for the 512GB model. Preorders begin in Korea on July 15, with global rollouts starting July 25.
 
[SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

The newly released Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, left, and Watch 8 [PARK HAE-LEE]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HAE-LEE [[email protected]]
